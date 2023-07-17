The Golden Isles recently reclaimed its first-place spot in Travel + Leisure’s readers survey for best islands in the continental United States, with over 18,000 islands in the running.

In the World’s Best category, the Golden Isles — made up of four barrier islands, Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, Little St. Simons Island and Sea Island — placed at 13 out of more than 900,000 islands in the world with a reader score of 92.15%.

