The Golden Isles recently reclaimed its first-place spot in Travel + Leisure’s readers survey for best islands in the continental United States, with over 18,000 islands in the running.
In the World’s Best category, the Golden Isles — made up of four barrier islands, Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, Little St. Simons Island and Sea Island — placed at 13 out of more than 900,000 islands in the world with a reader score of 92.15%.
Travel + Leisure is a competitive New York-based publication for standout travel destinations. Surveys are conducted annually to determine the best in a range of categories, including hotels, resorts and islands. Islands are scored based on how well they meet a set of criteria, which include natural attractions, activities, restaurants, people and value.
“Our marketing department has done a lot to make Travel + Leisure aware of what the Golden Isles has to offer and how different it is from other islands,” said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Golden Isles is home to a booming tourism industry, McQuade noted. The Golden Isles CVB reported exceptional rates of tourism in 2022 last year, continuing an upward trend of growth in the Golden Isles for the past 10 years. Tourism employs more than 18,000 people in Glynn County today, accounting for $1.6 billion flowing into the local economy.
For the past nine years, the Golden Isles has placed in the top 10 in Travel + Leisure rankings. In 2020, the Golden Isles was named first place in the same category of the publication three years ago. This is its first year reclaiming the title.
“It’s really a matter of staying present with the publication,” McQuade said. “As we look to the next year, we do plan on keeping our relationship close.”