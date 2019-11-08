Golden Isles Magazine nabs national award

The Golden Isles Magazine, a lifestyle magazine produced by Brunswick News Publishing Co., received a highly coveted FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Award during a recent ceremony in New York City.
The publication earned the Eddie (editorial) award for the Southeast city and regional category for “George’s Bait” from the July/August 2018 edition. The story was written by Brunswick News reporter Larry Hobbs and photographed by Benjamin Galland, partner of h20 Creative Group in Brunswick. GIM also received an Eddie honorable mention for Long Form Feature Content Magazine Section for "Ask A Local" in Sept/Oct 2018.
It was awarded an Ozzie (design) honorable mention for the the Spirit of Christmas published in Nov/Dec 2018 and for Illustration in the “Ask a Local” story in Sept/Oct 2018.
For Lindsey Adkison, editor of GIM, the news of another win was simply thrilling.
“Of course, the credit for this goes to my predecessor, Bethany Leggett. She has set the bar so high for creative content,” she said.
“We are so proud of Larry and Ben who produced such an engaging and visually stunning story. It really is such an honor to be at the helm of this publication.”
Becky Derrick, marketing director for Golden Isles Magazine said it is a privilege to tell the stories of “our treasured coastline.”
“Our collaborative team treats that responsibility with great care and it’s apparent in our finished product,” Derrick said. “Every year I wonder how we’re going to top the last one, but our team always comes through. They make sure we are undeniably the area’s premier lifestyle publication, and I’m grateful to them for making my job so easy.”
FOLIO, which operates from NYC, Norwalk, Conn., and Rockville, Md., is a publication focusing on the magazine publishing industry. Golden Isles Magazine has an impressive track record with securing similar honors.
GIM began entering the Folio’s Eddie & Ozzie contest in 2014. Since that time, the accolades have continued to grow with the publication receiving five awards for editorial and design content. It has also garnered nine honorable mentions.
Competition for Golden Isles Magazine includes publications covering large metropolitan areas, like Baltimore Magazine, and regional standard-bearers like Garden and Gun.
For Adkison, the consistent stream of accolades is a testament to the dedication and effort of the writers, photographers and designers who work tirelessly to create a superior product.
“Each issue of Golden Isles Magazine has the fingerprints of so many people throughout its pages,” she said. “There is no way that it would be the publication it is without the creativity and brilliance of individuals working behind the scenes — from marketing to design. It truly is a labor of love.”