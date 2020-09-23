Golden Isles Magazine, a product of Brunswick News Publishing Co., recently received two FOLIO honors in the editorial category.
Former editor Bethany Leggett received a first-place award for a single story in the City and Regional Category. Her story “Ancient Stones and Living Stones,” appeared in the July/August 2019 issue, and detailed her life-altering trip to the Holy Land.
Current editor Lindsey Adkison received an honorable mention for a collection of pieces published in 2019.
FOLIO, which operates in New York City, Norwalk, Conn., and Rockville, Md., is a publication focusing on the magazine publishing industry. Golden Isles Magazine began entering the FOLIO’s Eddie & Ozzie contest in 2014. Over the past six years, the accolades have included the magazine receiving six awards for editorial (Eddie) and design (Ozzie) content. It has also taken home 10 previous honorable mentions.
This year, contenders for FOLIO awards include publications like Southern Living and Travel + Leisure.
For Editor Adkison, this year’s win is even more special.
“After everything that’s happened this year, winning an award may seem like the last thing one should be concerned with … and in some ways, that’s true,” she said.
“While the awards are great, life has been challenging this year and it certainly puts things into perspective . But as journalists, it’s our duty to find a way to keep going, to tell these stories and to offer our readership a sense of normalcy. And it’s nice to know that our work is valued and appreciated.”
Marketing director Becky Derrick agrees.
“We are so fortunate to get to tell the stories of our friends and neighbors on our beloved coast. Each year I wonder how we’ll top the last and, each year, this amazing team shows up even bigger than the last. We have the largest circulation and the only national award winning content for our area, so that makes my job easy,” she said.