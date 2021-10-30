Former mayor Bryan Thompson wishes the children of Brunswick a very scary Halloween night.
So much so that he and wife Heather Heath have a particularly chilling greeting for youngsters willing to dare a fright for free candy at their residence in the block of Lover’s Oak on Sunday evening.
Oh, come on. Everyone knows the couple at 805 Albany St. are pushovers. The 9-foot tall lighted skeleton and, new this year, giant lighted spider are just what one might expect from a couple devoted to theater and good fun.
Seems like a lot of trouble just to scare youngsters looking for tasty treats.
“It’s no trouble at all,” Thompson said. “It’s fun. We both always liked Halloween as kids, especially being scared or creeped out. Those are the houses you remember. And we can both pull from 40 some years of stage design experience so it’s part of what we’ve always done.”
The skeleton is made of PVC pipe, chicken wire and fabric. Thompson gets a chuckle when recalling how children reacted to the yard prop in the past.
“Some of the kids were afraid to come up the walkway to the front door so they’d cut through the yard to avoid it,” he said.
Sorry, but that won’t work this All Hallows Eve.
“This year we have (the) 10-foot spider on the other side of the yard, so the walkway is the only path to free candy,” Thompson said, noting they usually serve 200-plus treat-seekers each year.
The spider is the product of more chicken wire, PVC and burlap.
“Actually, if Heather and I have to spend all evening walking out to the street to give frightened children candy we will consider it a successful design,” Thompson said.
Don’t be surprised if the skeleton and spider continue staring at passersby through Christmas.
“Both pieces may remain up and in place through the first of the year following a few seasonally appropriate modifications,” Thompson said.
At any rate, Sunday will be ideal for wandering about. The weather service is predicting a cool and clear evening.
City police have suggestions for those who will be engaged in traditional door-to-door, Halloween trick-or-treating.
Brunswick Police Capt. Tony Smith recommends all costumed creatures conduct their quest for goodies from 5 to 7 p.m., “unless it is in a controlled environment such as the Trunk or Treat, which is downtown.”
“The time to trick-or-treat should be early (but) that depends on what time the parents allow their children to be out,” Smith said.
“We at the Brunswick Police Department want everyone to have a safe Halloween and that means to be vigilant in your surroundings. Everyone’s safety is paramount, and everyone’s safety is our goal.”
For those favoring less traditional candy-gathering, there’s always trunk-or-treat. Local trunk-or-treat events include:
• Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a City Jam from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be hayrides, music, trunk-or-treating and more. It is free and open to all.
• Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat program from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the church’s parking lot. There will be candy, hot dogs, sodas, bounce houses, snow cones, train rides and more.
• First Baptist Church and Downtown Development Authority’s joint Trunk-or-Treat event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday along Gloucester and Newcastle streets.
If you plan to to trick-or-treat on Halloween, the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments have some tips to help ensure a safe Halloween, including:
• Don’t let young children go out alone. A parent, older sibling or responsible adult should accompany them.
• Don’t allow children to consume treats until fully inspected by an adult.
• Don’t go to any house that does not have lights on. It is advisable to stay in well lighted areas.
• Don’t allow children to walk in the street or cross a street alone, and use crosswalks where marked. Some costumes need to be reflective.
• Don’t allow children to approach people who drive up or accept any items from them. Notify police of suspicious activity or persons.
• Don’t allow children to enter a fenced yard unless it has been checked for dogs. Be careful when entering someone else’s property and have a flashlight to illuminate bushes.
• Don’t go into unknown areas and maintain a safe distance from residences or fields that have overgrown bushes.
• Choose a costume that can easily be seen by others, especially motorists, and make sure it is easy to walk in. Avoid ones with billowy, long-trailing fabric that can easily ignite or be a tripping hazard.
• Make sure masks fit properly and eye holes are large enough to easily see out. Consider wearing facial make-up instead.
• Drivers should slow down and be extra cautious in residential areas. Take the extra time to watch for children.
Officer Earl F. Wilson, public information officer for the Glynn County Police Department, said the Glynn County government and GCPD do not have a specific “official” time or date for trick-or- treating.
“GCPD does encourage parents to take into consideration sundown, which will be around 6:38 p.m. Sunday, when considering times to trick or treat,” Wilson said.