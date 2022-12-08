Some minor work on other projects has delayed the demolition of the former Golden Isles Inn on U.S. 17 and the adjacent trailer park, but the construction contractor on the job says it will happen.
“I suspect we’ll probably physically start on that site in January,” said Neal Boatright, owner of Boatright Construction Co.
Boatright is working with the owner of the property at 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave., a developer named Vassa Cate, on several projects around the county, and some of those still had a few minor tasks that had to be completed. Both agreed they wanted to polish off those tasks before beginning on the Golden Isles Inn demolition.
“Vassa’s ready. He and I came to an agreement that we had just a few things we hadn’t taken care of on other projects,” Boatright said. “… That’s not a project you want to do...with a partial crew.”
In October Boatright told The News that, all told, demolition of the hotel alone could cost upwards of $500,000 to $700,000. While expensive, it’s not an extremely complex job. All the asbestos that was in the building was removed before the demolition permit was issued, and all that remains is to knock down the building and transport the metals, stone, concrete, wood, flooring and glass to their appropriate disposal locations.
The City Commission approved in October Cate’s annexation and rezoning request, which will pave the way for a new housing and commercial complex on the property. The project is currently in the concept phase.
A concept plan showed 216 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure. City officials will review more detailed plans at public meetings as they are developed.
Brian Hunt of Roberts Civil Engineering, who represented the developer at the Brunswick City Commission meeting in October, said the project’s proximity to U.S. 17, the marsh and waterways mean the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers all have to sign off on the project.