The Golden Isles Development Authority has added 1,400 acres to its inventory with plans to market the property as an industrial site.
McKenzie Padgett, director of business development, said the site sold to the authority by Weyhauser Lumber Co. for more than $6.6 million has been a target of the authority for the past six months.
The site, located on U.S. 82 about five miles west of Interstate 95, has 400 acres of contiguous land ready for development. The remainder of the property has to undergo an evaluation to identify any wetlands at, but that would not stop the development of the 400-acres of upland, she said.
“We are being considered for two large projects interested in the site,” she said.
One would create 850 jobs, the other 450 jobs, she said.
The site is one of only a handful of potential industrial sites in the state that has rail access, Padgett said.
“The rail access is the gem of the property,” she said. “The board understands how unique this property is.”
Padgett said the authority began looking to expand its inventory of potential industrial sites after the announcement earlier this year of the new Hyundai plant in Bryan County.
The site is already zoned industrial, water is on the site and sewer is a short distance away. And it has access to heavy-load power facilities, including on-site distribution and nearby transmission lines.
“This property is very unique in the state and positioned well to support the growth of capital-intensive rail dependent industry,” said Ryan Moore, the authority’s president and CEO. “This purchase is evidence of our board’s visionary commitment to jobs and investment in Glynn County. We are excited about good things to come.”
The site, known by several names including the Turtle River tract, Turtle River Logistics Park and Dean’s Island, has been renamed Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Park.
“This is an awesome long-term win for our Golden Isles community,” said Bill Austin, the authority’s chairman. “A win for the city of Brunswick, a win for Glynn County and a win for the new job and career opportunities this property will facilitate.
“We at the Golden Isles Development Authority are grateful for the spirit of cooperation amongst all public and private entities that went into making this happen.”