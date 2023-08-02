The Golden Isles Development Authority discussed a proposed agreement promoting aviation training at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport during a meeting Tuesday at the chamber of commerce.
The Glynn County Airport Commission said it is looking to establish a short-term annual agreement with Wings of Grace Ministries. The agreement proposes a rental rate of $28,896 annually for a 4,800-square-foot hangar at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
Robert Burr, executive director of the airport commission, said they have been involved with Christ Flight Ministries, specifically Wings of Grace Ministries, which trains pilots and supports aviation as a career path.
Burr said the master plan for the airport is to promote independent growth for its four sections: Delta Air Lines, Gulfstream Aerospace, Stambaugh Aviation Inc. and Manning Aviation.
The FBO and private hangars relocated from the west to the east side and built a new facility, which opened up a hangar at the airport, Burr said.
“This hangar has not been acquired by Gulfstream, yet we think it might be down the road or something like that, so this is a short-term agreement for them to use that facility,” Burr said.
Ryan Moore, president of the development authority, said Christ Flight Ministries is getting into the business of training A&P mechanics and working to expand their training. By supporting the lease for the facility, Burr said the agreement would assist the aviation program and public objectives for the community.
“There is an opportunity that this becomes a full-fledged training facility for aerospace maintenance folks, so we’re really excited about it. … The first step is getting the real estate piece of it settled,” Moore said.
Earlier in the meeting, the development authority approved the recommendation from Woodman Builders Inc. to develop the non-aeronautical lot at the St. Simons Island Airport. The development will include a showroom, administrative offices and storage.
At the start of the meeting, the development authority approved leadership changes for its board of directors with Christy Jordan taking over as chairman, Bill Dawson as vice chairman and Daren Pietsch as secretary/treasurer.
Jordan used her first official bit of business as chair to recognize outgoing members. She presented clocks to former leadership members as a way to commemorate their dedication.
The next Golden Isles Development Authority meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 at the chamber of commerce.