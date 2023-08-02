The Golden Isles Development Authority discussed a proposed agreement promoting aviation training at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport during a meeting Tuesday at the chamber of commerce.

The Glynn County Airport Commission said it is looking to establish a short-term annual agreement with Wings of Grace Ministries. The agreement proposes a rental rate of $28,896 annually for a 4,800-square-foot hangar at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.