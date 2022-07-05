Golden Isles celebrates the Fourth of July

Residents and visitors in the Golden Isles were feeling patriotic Monday during Fourth of July celebrations. On St. Simons Island, the Sunshine Festival 5K race started many people’s day, and later in the day a golf cart parade through the Pier Village brought color and joy to the island.

