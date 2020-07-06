Golden Isles celebrates the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July was celebrated throughout the Golden Isles on Saturday. In the St. Simons village, decorated golf carts were decked out in red, white, and blue as they made their way down Mallory Street during the annual Fourth of July golf cart parade. People also checked out the arts and crafts at the Sunshine Festival shaded under the oaks in Postell Park.
More from this section
The Fourth of July was celebrated throughout the Golden Isles on Saturday. In the St. Simons village, decorated golf carts were decked out in red, white, and blue as they made their way down Mallory Street during the annual Fourth of July golf cart parade. People also checked out the arts an…
Lea King-Badyna already knows what she’ll be doing July 5, 2021.
The Brunswick News Publishing Co. received numerous awards last week for its reporting, photography, writing and design during 2019.
Plans were already in the works to revamp the annual Boys of Summer program that’s hosted each summer at the College of Coastal Georgia when the COVID-19 pandemic created the need for additional changes.
A visitor would be hard-pressed to find a better place to practice COVID-19 induced social distancing during the Fourth of July weekend than the historic cemetery at Christ Church on St. Simons Island.
Gov. Brian Kemp put the responsibility for stopping the spread of COVID-19 on the people of Georgia during a stop in Brunswick on Thursday.
- Health department shifts to appointment-only COVID testing
- COVID-19 spreads to nearly all residents at Brunswick nursing home
- Kemp urges Georgians to take responsibility for stopping COVID-19
- Glynn County sees another large 24-hour increase in COVID-19 cases
- COVID-19 not expected to hurt hospitality on holiday weekend
Latest News
- Virus: Dragon Con cancels in-person Atlanta event for 2020
- Tottenham captain Lloris confronts Son at halftime of game
- Asymptomatic All-Star slugger Gallo tests positive for virus
- Reds' Garrett drops fears, speaks out about racial injustice
- Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change
Most Popular
Articles
- Massive crane set to arrive next week for Golden Ray work
- COVID-19 spreads to nearly all residents at Brunswick nursing home
- Glynn County sees another large 24-hour increase in COVID-19 cases
- Man charged with hit and run, victim flown to Jacksonville
- Recent COVID-19 spikes could signal Glynn becoming a hotspot
- Police: Man falls to death while cutting tree top
- Health district reports leap in COVID cases, two deaths in Glynn
- COVID-19 cases continue sharp rise in Glynn County as Kemp extends emergency order
- Kemp urges Georgians to take responsibility for stopping COVID-19
- Coast Guard Change of Command welcomes Spivey
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.