Golden Isles celebrates the Fourth of July

The Golden Isles celebrated the Fourth of July on Tuesday with fireworks, a golf cart parade and the annual Sunshine Festival July 4th Race, hosted by the Golden Isles Track Club. In Brunswick, many enjoyed the annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Jekyll Island also hosted fireworks to end the holiday.
