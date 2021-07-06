Golden Isles celebrates the Fourth of July

Residents and visitors of the Golden Isles enjoyed a festivities-packed Fourth of July weekend that included parades, the Sunshine Festival 5K, fireworks and more. Many traveled to the area for the overcast but fun weekend. Runners and walkers rose early Sunday morning to participate in the Sunshine Festival run on St. Simons. Later in the afternoon, crowds gathered for parades on the island. And Sunday evening, people watched colorful public fireworks displays from Mary Ross Park in Brunswick and the beaches and village areas of St. Simons and Jekyll islands.

