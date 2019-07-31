Golden Isles Broadcasting to host school supply drive
Golden Isles Broadcasting stations 104.1 the Wave, 92.7 SSI and The New Magic 105.9 will host the first “Stuff the GMC Back to School Supplies” drive today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will take place in the Lowe’s parking lot in the Glynn Isles Shopping Center in Brunswick.
Hosts from the three stations will be accepting donations and will also broadcast live from the drive. Free Subway sandwiches and drinks will also be available for those who donate.
School supplies that are needed include backpacks, pencils, pens, colored pencils, crayons, markers, loose paper, spiral notebooks, three-ring binders, glue sticks, tissues and hand sanitizer.
Those seeking more information can contact Paul Andresen by calling 912-261-1000 or emailing paul@goldenislesbroadcasting.com