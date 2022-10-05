Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk rescheduled for this Saturday

It’s not too late to register for the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk, which has been rescheduled for this Saturday.

More from this section

GCPD chief speaks to Tri-Area Association

GCPD chief speaks to Tri-Area Association

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste told the Tri-Area Association it’s a tough time to be in law enforcement as the country goes through political, spiritual, moral and socioeconomic changes.