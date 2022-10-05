Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk rescheduled for this Saturday
It’s not too late to register for the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk, which has been rescheduled for this Saturday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk rescheduled for this Saturday
It’s not too late to register for the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk, which has been rescheduled for this Saturday.
Register online at gaalz.org, the deadline is noon on Friday. Anyone can register in person at the walk during check-in on Saturday.
Originally planned for Oct. 1, the walk was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. Participants can skip the line on Saturday by checking in early at the Law Office of Deborah L. Britt, 302 Plantation Chase on St. Simons Island today from 9-10 a.m. or 5-6 p.m.
Check-in is from 9-9:30 a.m. on the day of, followed by the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. The walk will start at around 10:15 a.m. and the closing ceremony will commence at around 11 a.m. Friendly, leashed dogs and strollers are welcome. Participants can honor and remember their loved ones in Neptune Park before participating in either a 1- or 2-mile walk through the area around the Pier Village on St. Simons.
— The Brunswick News
Pets of many shapes and sizes took over the small stretch of Reynolds Street behind St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick on Tuesday.
Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste told the Tri-Area Association it’s a tough time to be in law enforcement as the country goes through political, spiritual, moral and socioeconomic changes.
The new CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy brings decades of experience in work development in Glynn County.
The City Commission will consider a request to rezone a residential property that would allow 5 Oaks Farms to expand into Brunswick with a small-scale agricultural operation primarily geared towards educating students.
There was an easy banter and a lot of put downs and self-effacing humor Saturday between brothers Juergen, 69, Bryan, 68, and Mark, 66. It’s the sort of thing you’d expect in a reunion of siblings who don’t see each other that often.
Cory and Hannah Stokes McKenna walked down the grassy aisle formed by wedding guests at St. Simons Park on Saturday afternoon after reciting their vows before about 75 people.