GoFundMe set for Theresa Adams
In a showing of love for Glynn County coaching legend Theresa Adams, a GoFundMe has been created.
Adams is a longtime girls basketball, track and field, and cheerleading coach at Glynn Academy who uplifted and encouraged countless in the community over her career.
Looking to pass the blessings back to Adams, former played Sheree Lattany Gardner created a GoFundMe with all proceeds going directly to Adams, who will be honored at Glynn Academy on Saturday in a ceremony dedicating the new court to her name.
Those interested in donating to Adams can do so at https://gofund.me/d19910d9.
— The Brunswick News
