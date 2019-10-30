Football, friends and food.
That’s pretty much how Ryan Pope, co-owner of Gnat’s Landing in Redfern Village on St. Simons, pitched an upcoming fundraiser, called the “Championship Tailgate Party,” that his restaurant will host to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia.
Pope plans to close the restaurant to the public for the day-long fundraiser on Dec. 7. Numerous college football games, including the SEC Championship, are scheduled throughout the day. Tickets for the event include a tailgate-style buffet and beverages at the bar. All proceeds with go toward the local Boys and Girls Clubs, for which Pope serves on the board.
“It will just be kind of a private event with all the football games on — kind of an on-premise tailgate,” Pope said.
The Boys & Girls Club currently operates 10 local clubs and will soon open an Early Literacy Academy preschool program. The 10th club opened beside the new Burroughs-Molette Elementary School at the beginning of this school year.
This event will raise money for the overall operations of the organization, said Brooke Parmelee, director of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia.
“We’re serving close to 7,000 kids a year,” she said.
Pope encouraged anyone in the community, including those who haven’t been involved with the Boys & Girls Club before, to buy tickets and come out for the fundraiser.
“I feel passionately about helping the kids in our community and supporting such an amazing organization that does support so many kids who need it in our community,” he said. “It’s just a way for us to give back.”
The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 7 at Gnat’s Landing.
Tickets cost $100, and the price will go up to $150 on Nov. 1. Tickets can be purchased online at bgcsega.com or by calling 404-904-1611.