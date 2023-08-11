Two Glynn County women were released Wednesday from the Glynn County Detention Center after being arrested on aggravated animal cruelty charges for allegedly clipping the tails of a litter of puppies they were fostering without permission.

Kimberly Bowen Brazell, 67, and Lisa Hope Cook, 61, were arrested Saturday after a complaint was made to Glynn County Animal Control by Heather Gavitt, a police report said.

