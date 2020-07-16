Glynn Visual Arts summer camps to begin next week

Glynn Visual Arts plans to offer an abbreviated version of its summer camp this year, to provide local art enthusiasts with the opportunity to learn new skills amid the ongoing challenges created by COVID-19.
Camp will begin next week, with a Flights of Family program and a Clay & Collage program, both starting Monday and ending July 24.
The Flights of Family camp will be taught by local artist Catherine Durrett, who will take students on a fun journey into the world of fantasy.
In the Clay & Collage camp, children will explore three dimensional art through the process of working with clay the first part of the week.
A Large Creature Puppetry camp is planned for July 27-31. Artist Julia Hill will take students on on journey to create unique, wearable sculptures.
All camps are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Fees are $150 per camper for members and $170 for non-members. There is a $20 discount for a second camp and $40 for three or more camps.
A pottery class for children is also being offered every Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. for students who are in second grade or older.
Several safety protocols will be in place during each program, including masks requirements, temperature checks, hand sanitizer, social distancing and smaller class sizes.
These measures all provide GVA the ability to continue delivering its mission of enriching the community by stimulating interest and participation in the visual arts
“We are planning fewer camps and fewer campers per session so that we can ensure the social distancing and overall teacher to camper ratio needed to help provide a safe environment for our campers, members and guests,” said Terri Evans, incoming GVA executive director. “Because we recognize how unpredictable COVID-19 is proving to be, we are asking parents to pay a $10 on-refundable deposit on the camp fees, rather than the previous arrangement of payment in full. We believe this allows the parents and Glynn Visual Arts more flexibility to react accordingly should circumstances change.”
Children’s and adults’ class sizes are limited to six students so adequate social distancing can be maintained in classrooms. New students are asked to contact GVA to make sure there is space for additional students.
Students attending classes will be screened for fever at the door, and all students will be required to wear a mask.
Students will be required to maintain six feet between other students and to wash their hands and sanitize tables and chairs before and after class.
Adult classes have also begun again with the same safety protocol as the children’s camps. Those include classes on painting techniques, watercolor techniques and adult pottery.
Camp registration forms and schedules can be found online at glynnvisualarts.org. Those interested can also call GVA at 912-638-8770.