Glynn Visual Arts hosts Holiday Art Market

The elves have been busy at Glynn Visual Arts (GVA). The art center, located at 106 Island Drive on St. Simons, has morphed from its traditional gallery space into a veritable winter wonderland.
The walls have been decked with paintings and prints. Tables and display cases have been strategically placed around the room, overflowing with one of a kind pieces crafted by GVA members.
Barbara Northrup, a photographer and creator of a sustainable clothing line, Inspire Active Wear, has been manning the newly minted Holiday Market. She’s also one of the dozens of artists displaying her merchandise.
“It’s really nice because we have all sorts of items. We have pottery, paintings, photography, ornaments,” she said, gesturing to the tables. “It’s all created by members, mostly locals. But there’s also a few from Savannah and Camden.”
Like Northrup, Brandi Kennerly is another member sharing her work. She also helped design the market’s creative space.
“I’m a potter, so I worked mostly out of the studio. I also paint some too but mostly just for myself,” she said with a laugh.
“But I was asked to help with the decorating. We wanted something a little warmer ... like an old general store. That kind of feeling with Christmas nostalgia.”
She put out the call to her fellow creatives who delivered with wooden crates and trucks, ideal for displays.
“The Club on the island let us borrow some lockers. So that was the jumping off point,” she said.
The exhibition committee who manages the gallery space even allowed Kennerly to stencil trees on the wall to add a woodland feel.
“Elizabeth LeSeur is the head of the exhibition committee, and she was really wonderful to give us free reign. We had a lot of fun with it,” she said. “Of course, all of us are artists with unique tastes and talents. We all came together to make it work. We pooled our resources and I think it looks really good.”
The market will be open each week through Dec. 30. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It is closed Monday and Sunday. It will be open through Dec. 30. At 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17, shoppers will be treated to the music of local ukulele band the Stringrays.
Kennerly feels it will offer a perfect opportunity to check off those final names on shopping lists.
“We have a lot of great artists and they’re mostly local. And it’s all handmade. It’s all original and many of things are one of a kind,” she said. “It’s really a great way to give someone something special and unique. We also have things at every price point ... from cards to jewelry, paintings, fabric art, ornaments, pottery and Christmas decor. You can check off a lot of people on your list.”