A new but familiar face has recently been tapped to take the helm at Glynn Visual Arts.
Terri Evans will replace outgoing executive director Susan Ryles as of Monday.
Evans served as executive director of the Coastal Coalition for Children in the Golden Isles for a number of years. Prior to that, she worked as the founder/owner of an Atlanta-based cause-related marketing firm, Bcauz Marketing.
While having a connection to the nonprofit sector, Evans is also quite comfortable with work the arts-based nonprofit does, having signed on as GVA’s development director in January.
Ryles has served a five-year tenure with the organization and helped to spearhead efforts like the Brunswick Mural Project as well as a number of fundraising endeavors. She will remain on staff on a part-time basis through the end of July to assist with the transition.
For her part, Evans is grateful for the assistance and looking forward to the future.
“Susan Ryles has been an extraordinary executive director for Glynn Visual Arts and also a devoted champion for area artists and all visual arts in the community,” Evans said. “I’m grateful that she’s provided such a strong leadership foundation and also to the board of directors for their confidence.”
Lynn Goldblatt, board president of GVA, feels her years of similar experience will aid in a seamless transition.
“Along with Terri’s years of nonprofit experience and knowledge, she will bring a calm and steady hand to the organization as it navigates these changing and uncertain times,” Goldblatt said. “The board of directors is confident that Terri is the right person at the right time to move Glynn Visual Arts along its path.”