Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman, beginning his second term of office in January, told the Golden Isles Republican Women Monday he’s far from finished trying to streamline the functions his office oversees.
First up on the list are vehicle registration renewal decals — the little stickers for which drivers shell out $20 to place on the bottom right of their license plates.
It’s a primitive system, Chapman said, given Georgia taxes 90,000 vehicles a year. Some states are already trying to do away with the annual renewal system. He cited Texas, in which a state representative recently introduced legislation that would expand access to digital license plates to regular drivers.
Currently, Texas law only allows commercial and government fleet vehicles to have the plates, which authorities can scan to determine whether a vehicle’s registration is valid.
Similar to the Texas model, Chapman’s idea would eliminate the renewal sticker — and the annual $20 fee — for anyone who paid their car taxes under the title ad valorem tax, TAVT, model adopted by Georgia in 2013. Anyone still paying the “birthday tax” in use before 2013 would not be affected.
The logic is this: when Georgia residents pay the TAVT, they’re paying upfront. Continuing to pay the $20 fee annually is an unnecessary inconvenience.
Ideally, residents would never have to pay the state another fee for their vehicles after paying the TAVT.
A former state senator, Chapman said he understands such drastic changes do not always come quick. For the near term, he said he’s going to work to get the state to give citizens the option to renew their registrations on a two-year basis instead of every year.
One dollar from the $20 decal fee goes to the counties, he explained, adding it’s the counties that shoulder most of the financial burden for issuing and mailing them.
He also addressed some of the relatively new services the county tax office offers. It recently held the state’s first online delinquent property tax sales. Many functions can be accessed online at https://glynncounty.org/91/Tax-Commissioner or by phone at 912-554-7000.
A new queuing system implemented in 2019 has cut down on wait times and allows people to sit in a waiting area instead of standing in line.
Chapman also is talking with the state about selling certain permits for electric low-speed vehicles in the tax office instead of at the state level and shifting the administration of the county’s occupation tax to the tax commissioner.