Glynn student, school staff members test positive for COVID-19
Glynn County Schools reported Monday that Satilla Marsh Elementary was notified Sunday of a positive case of COVID-19 for a student who was tested on Aug. 20.
All parents of close contacts were notified individually by the principal on Sunday afternoon, according to the school system.
Two students have been quarantined at home due to this exposure.
Glynn Academy was notified Monday of a positive COVID-19 case for a staff member who was tested on Aug. 20. There were no direct exposures at school from this case, the school system reported.
A non-school assigned staff member notified the district office of a positive test result received on Saturday. No direct exposure with students has been reported. Other staff who were directly exposed have been notified.
A Glynn Academy staff member who was tested on Saturday received positive results Monday. No direct exposures occurred at school.
