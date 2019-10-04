A Glynn County Sheriff's deputy is in a Nashville, Tenn., jail on charges of attempted criminal homicide and his wife is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head after an incident in their hotel room, according to Nashville Metro Police.
Randy Austin, 59, is being held on $500,000 bond, according to Nashville police. Lisa Austin, 50, remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with gunshot wounds to her right arm and head, police said.
The Glynn County Sheriff's Office has placed Austin on unpaid administrative, said county Undersheriff Ron Corbett. Sheriff's Office officials are attempting to learn further information on the incident, Corbett said.
Nashville police were called at 4:02 p.m. Thursday to a shooting at the Jesup couple's room in the Holston House hotel in downtown Nashville, police said.
Randy Austin allegedly told police the two had returned to their room after an afternoon of socializing and drinking. Austin allegedly told police he placed his pistol on a nightstand, walked away and then heard a gunshot.
Nashville police said Austin denied shooting his wife. Police said he further stated that she did not shoot herself. However, police said the initial investigation indicates that Lisa Austin had her "right arm up in a defensive posture and that she was squatting or kneeling at the time of the shooting," according to a police statement.