Glynn police chief to speak to Tri-Area Association
The Tri-Area Association will host Glynn County Police Chief Scott Ebner at its meeting next week.
Ebner is set to speak to the association during its meeting at 6 p.m., Monday. The meeting will be at Baldwin Park, which is off of Myers Hill Road in the Brookman Community on Calvin Waye Lane.
The public is invited to attend the meeting.
— The Brunsick News
