Glynn police chief to speak to Tri-Area Association

The Tri-Area Association will host Glynn County Police Chief Scott Ebner at its meeting next week.

Tags

More from this section

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.

Recommended for you