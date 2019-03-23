The repercussions of former Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team member James Cassada’s alleged improper relations with confidential informants continues to grow, with a county judge ordering Glynn County Police Chief John Powell to turn over what could be a large number of records.
When news of Cassada’s alleged behavior came to light in February, District Attorney Jackie Johnson said it could affect 75 or more criminal cases. According to testimony in hearings regarding drug charges against Gary Allen Whittle, Cassada allegedly had a sexual relationship with Misty McDaniel, who was used as a confidential informant.
Brunswick Police Investigator Meredith Tolley testified that during a recorded period, while detained at Glynn County Police headquarters in an otherwise unrelated matter, McDaniel made statements to the effect she had video evidence of an officer in a compromising position involving drugs and sex.
March 14, Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger Lane ordered Powell to “compile or cause to have compiled a complete list of all cases for which the Glynn County Police Department has executed arrest and/or search warrants, or for which the Glynn County Police Department is holding unexecuted arrest and/or search warrants for the time period beginning Jan. 1, 2017, through and including Feb. 1, 2019, in which James Cassada, Dustin Davis, David M. Haney, David Hassler and/or Dustin Simpson, themselves or in concert with one another:
“a) Was/were involved in the chain of custody of any controlled substance;
“b) Swore an affidavit in support of any arrest or search warrant;
“c) Handled or directed the conduct of any confidential informant.”
Powell was further ordered to compile a list of all cases and warrants during the same time period in which three confidential informants were used. In the order, the informants are referred to by their assigned alphanumerical identities. These lists were to be provided to the District Attorney’s Office and defense counsel by Friday.
Lane set a new hearing for the case at 1:30 p.m., April 2, in a separate order released Thursday.
In plea hearings Friday, Douglas Morris Morgan Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On the evening of Feb. 10, 2017, Glynn County police arrived at the residence Morgan, 57, shared with his wife, Michelle, where they found Michelle dead from a shotgun wound to the chest. According to police statements at the time, Morgan initially said he was in the bathroom when he heard a shot, and believed the shotgun fell and discharged.
Statements made in court Friday indicate the Morgans had substance abuse issues, and this led to an altercation when resulted in the death of Michelle Morgan. Douglas Morgan, with a heavy voice, expressed his sorrow to the court.
He’s to serve a sentence of 25 years in state prison and five years probation.
Also pleading guilty Friday, in an unrelated matter, was Ronald Avey, who pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation, which were each committed against a different child. A report was made in December 2017 regarding inappropriate touching of two girls who he had access to as a family friend. A third girl later came forward.
Avey, 48, received a sentence of 12 years in prison, 18 months probation, and is banished from Glynn County.