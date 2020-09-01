Glynn County has passed 3,000 reported cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, but Coastal Health District officials say overall trends are encouraging.
The county topped the 3,000 mark over the weekend.
The daily average of new cases has continued to decline since a major outbreak in June. Monday marked the lowest point on that metric since June 20.
The percentage of positive tests results to negative, reported weekly, has also declined somewhat. The early July peak of 12.1 percent has decreased to 8.8 percent as of Aug. 28. It has risen slightly since the beginning of August, however.
The 31520 zip code, the metro Brunswick area up to Interstate 95, continues to be the most affected at 1,074 cumulative cases as of Aug. 29. Following at 854 cases is the 31525 zip code, covering the northern half of the county; St. Simons Island zip code 31522 at 561; and 31523, south Glynn County, 398 cases.
The remaining cases were diagnosed among residents of 31527, Jekyll Island and part of northeast Camden County; 31561, Sea Island and part of the southern end of Little St. Simons Island; 31524, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center; and 31521, which covers some areas immediately west and north of Brunswick.
Average daily COVID-19 inpatients at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus have declined over the last few weeks as well. The Brunswick hospital was caring for 32 inpatients as of 4 p.m. Monday, six at the St. Marys facility. That’s down from the peak of 98 patients that were spread across both hospitals in July.
As of Monday, a total of 70 deaths had been reported in Glynn County among those with the highly contagious flu-like respiratory disease, more than half of those in the last month. Six occurred in the last seven days, 41 since Aug. 1.
Camden County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend and recorded seven deaths as of 3 p.m. Monday. In the last week, 73 new cases have been reported; 385 since the beginning of August. Three of the seven deaths occurred in the last month.
Despite the toll, Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said the numbers are heading in the right direction and attributed the improvement to “the everyday preventive actions our residents are taking, such as wearing masks and handwashing.”
“But this pandemic is far from over,” Davis warned. “We don’t yet have a vaccine or specific course of treatment. If we let down our guard, the positive trends we’re seeing now could reverse course quickly.”
The coronavirus outbreak could be complicated by the approaching flu season.
“While we don’t know what kind of impact COVID-19 will have on this year’s flu season, and vice versa, it’s more important than ever that we take all appropriate precautions to prevent spreading respiratory illness,” Davis said.
Many recommended COVID-19 precautions also apply to the flu. Residents are advised to wear masks in public, regularly wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home if feeling sick.
Call 230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule a free COVID-19 test at the Glynn, Camden or McIntosh county health departments.