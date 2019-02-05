The winning word in the 2019 Glynn County Spelling Bee — resplendence.
It’s definition — a quality of brilliance that shines brightly.
And shine the students did.
The 13 elementary and middle school students who competed in the spelling bee, hosted Monday night by the Glynn County Association of Educators at Brunswick High School, showed off their spelling prowess in the competition. The contest tested their nerves as well as their memory skills.
The school auditorium stage lights shone brightly on the student contestants.
“In fairness to the spellers, who are already at various levels of nervousness, extraneous noise from small children, extensive coming and going, talking, etc., could pose a distraction and prove very unfair to them during their moments in the sun,” said Kathleen Tully, past president of the Glynn County Association of Educators, during a formal reading of the rules before the bee began. “Please respect the bee process and the spellers.”
The entire spelling bee lasted 50 rounds. Griffin Lee, an eighth-grader from Glynn Middle School, took home the first place trophy. Kara Nuque, a fifth-grader from C.B. Greer Elementary, earned second place.
Lee will advance to the district spelling bee, held Feb. 23 at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong University Campus.
Lee and Nuque battled through nearly 40 rounds against each other before Nuque misstepped for the first time in nearly an hour. In the final moments of the bee, just before Lee was given the two words he had to spell correctly to win, an audience member’s cellphone ringer went off, cutting through the tension in the room. The judges waited for the phone to silence before proceeding.
“Your word is ‘resplendence,’” Tully said.
Lee asked for the definition.
“The quality or state of shining brilliantly,” Tully said.
Lee asked for alternate pronunciations and began to spell. He paused, spelled the word in the air, then began again.
“R-E-S-P-L-E-N-D-E-N-C-E. Resplendence,” Lee answered, spelling the word correctly and winning the bee.