Griffin Lee has never visited northern Canada, but his writing hides that well.
Lee, an eighth-grade student at Glynn Middle School, vividly described the Nunavut territory of northern Canada, including small details that paint a clear picture of the area, in his narrative story for this year’s PTA Reflections contest.
His writing earned Lee first place in the Georgia State PTA Reflections contest this year. The program is part of the National PTA Arts Competition, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Lee’s work now goes on to compete at the national level.
“I love writing,” Lee said. “I’ve always loved writing. I used to dictate stories to my parents before I could actually write, and they would write those down. I enjoy writing, and I think it’s a fun competition.”
The program has six categories, all of which require students to create original works centered on a theme. This year’s theme was “Heroes Around Me.”
Lee submitted his story, “Aurora Borealis,” at the start of the school year. He won at the local school level and then at the Glynn County Council PTA level. His submission was one of about 1,900 entries at the state level this year.
Lee won first place at state in the literature category and was chosen to be a National PTA entrant. Only 30 entries are sent to the national contest from each state, and only four of those entries are literature contestants.
Last year, Lee placed third in the literature category at the state level.
Lee’s narrative this year is told from the perspective of 14-year-old Phillippe, a young man with a mature countenance and a nostalgia for the old traditions of his village. Lee, who has grown up in Coastal Georgia, said the northern, snowy setting of the story intrigued him because it’s so different from his home.
“It’s exotic,” he said. “And nowadays there’s a lot of rapid change going on, and a lot of the younger generations can’t relate with the older generations. And that’s what this was about, and finding a hero in all of that.”
Language and word play have long interested Lee. He’s a repeat winner of the Glynn County Spelling Bee and has competed at the state Spelling Bee three consecutive years.
Lee’s other interests include music, sports and outdoor activities like sailing, surfing and kayaking.
Lee expects to find out today about the results of the national competition, when the National PTA announces the winners on its Facebook page.