A group of students at Glynn Middle School enjoyed a unique learning opportunity this year, thanks to a partnership with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
FLETC’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Division worked with the middle school’s career technology class to repair and configure wildlife decoys used in education events.
Greg Smith, a law enforcement specialist with USF&W, contacted technology teacher Sid Carter to ask if his students would be willing to tackle the problem of inoperative decoys, which ranged from deer and antelopes to wild boars and a life-sized elk.
“I love for our students to have opportunities to work on these real-world problems that projects like this involve,” Carter said. “They may never have to repair an electronic black bear again in their future but understanding how components of a system work and then finding a solution to a problem is something they’ll deal with every day”.
The decoys are used in school programs, fairs and other community events across the country. Many of the mechanical components had been damaged over years of use.
The technology class replaced gears and rewired the systems of many of the animals.
Students also performed cosmetic repairs when they reattached a set of tusks and a moving ear on a wild boar. They later tested the decoys in a wooded part of the campus.
“They were basically the same as any remote control vehicles that we were already familiar with here at GMS,” Carter said. “Each animal had working parts that were controlled by a remote similar to model airplane transmitters.”
Career technology is a connections class offered at Glynn Middle School that is part of the CTAE program in Glynn County Schools. Students interested in these kinds of hands-on classes can learn more about high school pathway options at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.