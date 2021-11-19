A site in Glynn County and a site in McIntosh County were named among the 10 Places in Peril by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
Making the 2022 list were Good Shepherd Episcopal School in Brunswick and Thicket Ruins in Darien.
Both sites are linked either to the descendants of slaves or to African Americans freed in the 19th century.
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is concerned about the deteriorating condition of the sites because of their historic significance.
The Trust said the Good Shepherd Episcopal School and adjacent Good Shepherd Episcopal Church at 780 Pennick Road are the last remaining remnants of the Pennick community, founded in the early 20th century by descendants of freed men and women in Brunswick.
Anna Ellison Butler Alexander, the daughter of former slaves, is the most famous among them all. The Trust describes her as "a devout, generous Christian who served her community."
In 1907, she became the first African-American deaconess in the Episcopal Church and was named a Saint of Georgia by the Diocese of Georgia in 1998 because of the generosity of her congregation.
The Trust, noting a shrinking congregation and limited financial resources of the church, said time, weather and recent hurricanes have degraded the school to a point where portions of the building are exposed to the elements.
"A charming but unassuming structure, the Good Shepard School is worthy of preservation as a resource to the community to continue the legacy of its founding deacon," the Trust stated in its report.
The Thicket Ruins are the last remains of an early 19th century tabby sugar mill and rum distillery operated by slaves. In its early days, the site included a number of tabby quarters for enslaved workers. Only four of the quarters still exist today.
After a hurricane in 1824 tore up the area, the mill discontinued operating. Freed men and women purchased materials and tabby from the mill and settled in Carnigan, a community they established and named.
"Being built along the Carnochan Creek, the ruins have worn away over time due to the eroding shoreline," the Trust reported. "The current residential community has maintained care for the ruins as best they can. However, working buildings are being lost into the creek. The walls of the mill have collapsed and one building has been completely lost.
"The effects of climate change are a direct threat to this early coastal resource."
Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of the Trust, said 95% of the sites declared imperiled during the 17 years the organization has compiled a list remain in existence.
"We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites," he said.
The other eight sites on this year's list are spread across Georgia.