Glynn County will return to the days to having three voices in the state House if a new district map under consideration is approved.
As proposed, House District 180 keeps Camden County and takes in a southeastern chunk of the Golden Isles, including Jekyll Island.
Rep. Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine, represents District 180 and would be a third voice for Glynn County in the House.
"The proposed map is similar to what District 180 looked like prior to being drawn in with Ware (County) in 2011," Sainz said.
As drawn, Rep. Don Hogan's District 179 encompasses the eastern half of Glynn County, including St. Simons and Sea islands. Rep. Buddy DeLoach's District 167 joins the western half of the county with McIntosh and Long counties and a western slice of Liberty County.
Hogan and DeLoach are Republicans.
"It is difficult to represent a number of counties, but I will do my very best," said DeLoach, a member of the House Reapportionment Committee.
The map dividing the state up into 180 House districts must be adopted by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp before officially replacing the one sculpted in 2011.
The Georgia Legislature convened the special legislative session in Atlanta Monday to discuss and vote on new districts that reflect 2020 census population figures.
Sainz views the new pairing as a better fit for District 180.
"If finalized, I would look forward to being a part of Glynn County's legislative delegation," Sainz said. "Camden and Glynn share many important areas of interest, a prime example (being) our singular health system."
Southeast Georgia Health System owns and operates hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys.
Jekyll Island also is a good fit for District 180 to Sainz.
"This would place two significant and protected barrier islands in one district – Jekyll and Cumberland," Sainz said.
Cumberland Island is a national seashore run by the National Park Service; Jekyll Island is a state park operated by the state-appointed Jekyll Island Authority. Both islands include residential housing.
The population of House districts range from 58,678 to 60,401.
Major population changes across the state are driving the restructuring of House districts. McIntosh County, for example, lost 23% of its population, dropping from a county of 14,333 to 10,975, according to new census figures.
Brantley County also lost residents. Its headcount fell from 18,411 in 2010 to 18,021 in 2020, a 2.1% decrease.
Other counties in Coastal Georgia came out of the census on the plus side of population. Glynn County grew from 79,626 to 84,499, a pickup of 8,355 or 10.5%; Camden went from 50,513 to 54,768, an increase of 4,255 or 8.4%. Charlton County experienced a growth of 1.4%, climbing from 12,171 to 12,518.
Not everyone will be happy with the new map.
"Many of us did not get what we wanted, but many fared much worse than Glynn," DeLoach said. "Our entire area had growth less than the state average."
DeLoach said he's discussed the map with the leadership but does not expect significant change.
"It simply became a numbers game, and I do believe House leadership did their very best for all of us," he said. "Remember, there are 'voting rights protected minority districts' and other federal mandates that must be met first. Then what you have to work with is limited."
Chatham County and its neighbors posted the largest gains on the coast. Chatham's population grew by 30,163 or 11.4%, Bryan County's by 14,505 or 47.9%; and Effingham County by 12,519 or 23.9%.
State Senate District 3, represented by Republican Sheila McNeill, remains the same under a redistricting plan under review by the upper chamber. The five counties in the district are Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Charlton.
The population of 2021 Senate districts ranges from 189,320 to 191,163.