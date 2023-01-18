A Brunswick man is facing up to 35 years in prison after being convicted Friday of aggravated assault for shooting into a crowd gathered around a fight in his front yard and causing a victim to have his intestines removed.

Bruce Christopher Stephens, 29, was found guilty in Glynn County Superior Court of severely wounding Justavian Lavar Simmons, 23, who lived across the street and was filming a fight between three women on July 29, 2021, at 3608 Burroughs Avenue, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office said.

