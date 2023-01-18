A Brunswick man is facing up to 35 years in prison after being convicted Friday of aggravated assault for shooting into a crowd gathered around a fight in his front yard and causing a victim to have his intestines removed.
Bruce Christopher Stephens, 29, was found guilty in Glynn County Superior Court of severely wounding Justavian Lavar Simmons, 23, who lived across the street and was filming a fight between three women on July 29, 2021, at 3608 Burroughs Avenue, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office said.
Stephens was convicted in Judge Stephen Kelley’s courtroom of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Evidence presented at the trial showed that the fight started over a man one of the women was dating and that another woman had previously dated. Simmons, who lived across the street, stepped outside along with other neighbors to observe the fight. He also began filming the fight on his phone and attempted to break it up, the release said.
While Simmons was in Stephens’ front yard, Stephens came outside with a 9mm handgun and fired four shots. Simmons was hit in the stomach and suffered “devastating injuries,” the release said.
He was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville where he had to have his intestines removed.
“He has spent most of his days since that night in hospitals,” the release said. “His only hope is to receive an intestinal transplant.”
Simmons remains in the hospital.
Stephens initially told police he had arrived on scene after the shots were fired, but testified in court that he had fired two warning shots in the air because his sister was being attacked and two more shots into the yard to get people off his property. On cross examination he acknowledged he had only assessed the situation for two seconds before firing his weapon, the release said.
“The facts of this case are particularly tragic,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Nigel Lush, who prosecuted the case. “Justavian was in the wrong place at the wrong time. While one can understand the defendant wanting to defend his sister, his actions were completely unreasonable and the force used excessive. You can’t bring a gun to a fist fight. The defendant took no time to assess the situation before opening fire. It wasn’t a matter of life and death for his sister. Our prayers are with Justavian, his child and the rest of his family that he can get the intestinal transplant he needs.”