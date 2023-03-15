Glynn man facing federal drug, firearms charges
A Brunswick man has been federally indicted for allegedly trafficking crack cocaine and using a gun in the process.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Glynn man facing federal drug, firearms charges
A Brunswick man has been federally indicted for allegedly trafficking crack cocaine and using a gun in the process.
Stephan DeWaine Jackson, 27, of Brunswick, is accused in an indictment by the March grand jury of the Southern District of Georgia as part of what federal authorities call Project Safe Neighborhoods. Jackson is charged with possession of intent to distribute crack, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Project Safe Neighborhoods is a collaboration of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation intended to reduce violent crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, a release from the United States Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Georgia said. In the past four years, more than 800 defendants have been federally charged in the Southern District for illegal firearms offenses. Each conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon carries up to 15 years in prison, the release said.
The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority voted Tuesday to extinguish property taxes owed on a historic home at 1315 Union St., paving the way for its preservation pending approval by the Glynn County School Board.
The Rotary Club of St. Simons Island celebrated 13 years of the local Reading Rockets program Tuesday at a luncheon, during which volunteers shared their experiences reading to preschool and kindergarten students in Glynn County.
During a tour of the Golden Isles Veterans Village on Monday, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, praised the volunteers and donors who have contributed to the 30 dwellings and the community center.
The Brunswick Exchange Club invites the public to have some fun and contribute toward a good cause at the 11th Annual Rodeo at the Beach on Friday and Saturday.
Bullington St. Simons Island, a men’s clothing shop packed with stylish, timeless menswear and gifts, and located in the Frederica North Shopping Center, has the spring apparel men want to wear to work, social events and on the golf course this spring.
Growing mushrooms was a hobby for Ben and Blake Martinez until 2017, when they started their own business, Southern Brothers Farms.