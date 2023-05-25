A Glynn County man who pointed a loaded weapon at a police officer last year will now spend the next 15 years in prison after being convicted by a jury last week and sentenced on Wednesday.

Joseph Michael Trutt, 33, was found guilty of aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on Friday by a jury in Glynn County Superior Court, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney said.

