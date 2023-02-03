Gun safety bills sponsored by two North Georgia Democrats are unnecessary, says Glynn County’s delegation to the Georgia General Assembly.
State Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, introduced four measures this week to stem crime and violence.
House Bill 44 would require private gun sales and transfers to be subject to background checks; HB 45 would require a three-day waiting period for firearm purchases; HB 135 would make gun owners responsible if their firearms were available to be obtained and used by a minor to make a threat of violence or cause the death or injury of an individual; HB 161, the Pediatric Health Safe Storage Act, would require firearms that may be accessible to minors to be stored securely.
“Gun violence is a public health crisis, and the key lever to addressing any public health issue is prevention,” Au said. “This slate of bills (is) a multimodal approach to address several key deficiencies in our gun safety systems and will ultimately avert harm and save lives.”
Oliver says the legislation is needed.
“Gun violence is the No. 1 cause of death for children and teens,” Oliver said. “Every gun owner has a duty to ensure his or her gun is not wrongly used by others.”
The four bills get a thumbs down from Glynn legislators, who note Republicans are addressing crime and violence.
Republicans are the majority party in the state House and Senate.
“We already hold gun owners responsible for their actions related to guns,” Rep. Buddy DeLoach said. “I do not support a waiting period, and I do not support any further restrictions on private sales.”
DeLoach, R-Townsend, is the senior member of the Glynn delegation.
“I do not believe the House Republican Caucus will support any of these measures,” DeLoach said.
Reps. Steven Sainz, R-St. Marys, and Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, feel likewise.
“We are addressing public safety through constitutional means as a House majority caucus,” Sainz said. “Just (Wednesday) morning we passed out of House Appropriations an increase to the amended budget when it comes to school safety grants for each system.”
Both lawmakers stand by rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
“What I will never support is limiting the constitutionally protected 2nd Amendment rights of my constituents,” Sainz said. “We must work to increase the safety of our citizens through investments in our public safety infrastructure. It’s why I support a state-backed minimum salary schedule for local law enforcement.
“This is also why we passed several bills related to gang violence last session, a growing concern in Glynn County. Thanks to Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement, several specialty strikes have been executed in the past year targeting these organized criminal networks that put our citizens and families in harm’s way.”
Christian Goree, chair of the Glynn County Democratic Party, says passage of Senate Bill 319, the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act, by Republicans during the last session of the legislature is the catalyst for the four measures. SB 319 allows Georgians to canny handguns in the state without a license.
“We believe that these laws have been presented in response to SB 319 and are totally necessary,” Goree said. “If we are allowing individuals to obtain a firearm with no permit and in some cases, no background checks, then we must put some type of law in place to hold these same individuals accountable.”
“We must value life over politics. A gun is not a toy and the senseless crimes being committed due to negligence is just that, senseless. We all suffer from them and we must find some way to combat these issues.”