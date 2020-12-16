Glynn County commissioners will meet Thursday to consider abandoning a segment of the public right-of-way in the Glynn Haven neighborhood on St. Simons Island representing a stretch of Sylvan Drive that was never constructed.
County Engineer Paul Andrews said the county may already have done so, but abandoning the right-of-way again is quicker than sorting through 91 years of county records to find documentation of a past abandonment motion.
“Years ago there was a lake back in there, and the original plat for that section of Glynn Haven was revised. A road right-of-way was created around that lake,” Andrews told The News earlier this month.
It’s apparent that at some point, the former lake was filled in and built on.
Andrews said the landscape changed with the arrival of the pulp mill in 1937.
“When that thing came on, the (water) draw dropped the water level to the point a lot of artesian wells stopped flowing,” he said. “It dropped the water table below the ground surface, which happened all around.”
The right-of-way stretches across 14 blocks in Glynn Haven and the commercial area to its south, following the banks of a lake that may have dried up 70-plus years ago. Commissioners are only considering abandoning the segment that runs through three blocks of the residential area in Glynn Haven.
The abandonment was prompted by a request from Glynn Haven Baptist Church, which asked to have a segment of right-of-way on its land abandoned. The church is selling a parcel on which it had planned to construct a new church, and wishes to have the right-of-way removed before closing, Andrews said.
Addressing all of the lingering right-of-way in Glynn Haven at once seemed like a helpful thing the county could do for homeowners in the affected area, he said.
In other business, commissioners are expected to discuss a proposal to give out one-time payments to county employees to make up for a freeze on raises and promotions prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
If approved, full-time employees would receive $1,000 and part-timers $750.
In total, it would cost the county $1.23 million for 1,000 county employees. Federal aid from the CARES Act would cover roughly $370,400 of it, according to county Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson.
Also on the agenda is recognition of the three outgoing members of the commission: Chairman Mike Browning and Commissioners Peter Murphy and Bob Coleman.
Commissioners will also consider:
• Presenting $8,254 checks to the Fraternal Order of Police and the Golden Isles Emerald Society from money raised at the Battle of the Badges softball game between the Glynn County Police Department and Fire Rescue.
• Awarding an alcohol license to J&D Beverage at 5900 Altama Ave.
• Awarding an alcohol license to Tuptim Thai Restaurant at 250 Golden Isles Plaza.
• Awarding an Alcohol license to Dulce Dough Donuts & Bakery, 1624 Frederica Road.
• Hiring Governmental Consulting to administer a federal grant program, which would pay for drainage improvements in the College Park neighborhood and efforts to reinforce the rock revetment on St. Simons Island.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick and will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.