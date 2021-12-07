The Glynn Haven Park Committee has announced plans to build the first public park in the middle of St. Simons Island.
The park, located at the corner of Atlantic Drive and Third Avenue, is the culmination of months of work that included public meetings, planning, fundraising and cooperation among stakeholders. A site plan for the new park was released Monday.
“The site plan represents the ideas and suggestions of the donors, residents and friends of Glynn Haven Park,” said Patti Downs, a park committee member. “The park includes a sidewalk/walking path, parking to include handicap spaces, trees, a playground, open space and benches.”
Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district includes St. Simons Island, said lots of meeting were held to get input about the park’s design.
“It was very collaborative,” he said. “There is no mid-island park, so there was a demand for that. My priority (when elected) was a mid-island park.”
Downs said the park was a collaborative effort between elected officials, community leaders and island residents.
“Major support was given to the project from local nonprofit entities, including Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, GIFT (Golden Isles Fund for Trees), 100 Women Who Care of St Simons Island, and the St Simons Land Trust,” Downs said. “Lastly, the Sea Island Corporation has provided invaluable support with the coordination of the installation of the park. Their in-kind donations have allowed the donated funds to go further than ever anticipated.”
Fendig said community support for the park was strong as more than $200,000 raised to go toward the $950,000 price tag for the land.