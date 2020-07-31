Glynn GOP to host runoff candidates at public meet and greet
Local runoff candidates and U.S. Sen. David Purdue will rub elbows with voters Saturday evening at a meet and greet organized by the Glynn County Republican Party.
Glynn County Commission At-large Post 2 candidates Bo Clark and Walter Rafolski and state Senate District 3 candidates Sheila McNeill and David Sharpe will be in attendance.
The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the River Room at Coastal Kitchen, 102 Marina Drive on St. Simons Island.
For more information, contact the local GOP at glynngagop@gmail.com.
Early voting in the runoff is currently underway and ends on Aug. 7. Three polling locations are available to registered voters regardless of the precinct or district in which they reside: Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St., and Ballard Complex, 325 Old Jesup Road, both in Brunswick, and Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Each location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays until Aug. 7. All three polling places will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Runoff election day is Aug. 11.
— The Brunswick News