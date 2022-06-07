The Glynn County Republican Party will host a forum Thursday for party candidates in the runoff for Georgia House District 179 and Georgia Senate District 3.
A moderator will grill the candidates on their backgrounds and a variety of policy topics, including new mental health laws, gun control, law enforcement training and funding, economic development, coastal aquaculture, tax incentives, pandemic policy, school choice, undocumented migrants and open vs. closed primary election, said Glynn County GOP Chairman Patrick Duncan.
“I hope they see a difference in the value each candidate brings,” Duncan said. “They each have strengths and weaknesses, and we hope through the discussion and the dialogue that the voters will see a difference and one of the candidates will appeal to them.”
To that end, the candidates are being encouraged to formulate honest answers to the evening’s topics and refrain from deferring for reasons like wanting to see additional studies or poll constituents, he continued. All three were given the list of topics ahead of time to give them time to research, but not the specific questions the moderator will ask.
“We didn’t want it to be an open-book test. … We’re not trying to play ‘gotcha,’ which is why we shared the topics beforehand,” Duncan said.
Both Rick Townsend and Bob Duncan will be present for the House District 179 race, while only one Senate District 3 candidate, Mike Hodges, will attend. Duncan said Hodges’ opponent, Jeff Jones, indicated he would not participate.
“I think it’s important that the voters become informed as much as possible, and that’s why we’re holding these series of forums,” Patrick Duncan said. “This is the third one we’ve held and traditionally runoffs are low voter turnout. Of the four state elected officials that cover Glynn County, three in the state House and one in the Senate, we have two runoffs. We hope we have as good turnout as we did in the primary.”
If time allows, Patrick Duncan said candidates will field questions from the audience.
The forum is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.