Glynn GOP holding Collins meet-and-greet

The Glynn County Republican Party will hold a meet-and-greet Saturday with U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins.

Ginny Hall, Glynn GOP chairwoman, said all are welcome at the event from 10 a.m. to noon at Coastal Kitchen in Morningstar Marina. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available to guests.

Collins is one of 21 candidates vying for the seat in an open election. He’s one of four clear front-runners, the others being Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican appointed to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat until the Nov. 3 election, Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock and Matt Lieberman, also a Democrat.

Other political candidates may attend, and Hall asked everyone to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines at the event. For more information, contact glynngagop@gmail.com.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+3
Carter discusses 2020 politics with government students

Carter discusses 2020 politics with government students

Students in Steve Jobe’s government class at Frederica Academy have closely followed the twists and turns of the 2020 presidential election’s final months through classroom discussions of news events and academic research this semester.

Golden Ray's removal delayed again

Golden Ray's removal delayed again

Expected to begin this month, the dismantling and removal of the shipwrecked Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound has been delayed once more, Unified Command announced Wednesday.