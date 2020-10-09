Glynn GOP holding Collins meet-and-greet
The Glynn County Republican Party will hold a meet-and-greet Saturday with U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins.
Ginny Hall, Glynn GOP chairwoman, said all are welcome at the event from 10 a.m. to noon at Coastal Kitchen in Morningstar Marina. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available to guests.
Collins is one of 21 candidates vying for the seat in an open election. He’s one of four clear front-runners, the others being Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican appointed to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat until the Nov. 3 election, Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock and Matt Lieberman, also a Democrat.
Other political candidates may attend, and Hall asked everyone to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines at the event. For more information, contact glynngagop@gmail.com.
— The Brunswick News