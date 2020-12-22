The Glynn County Board of Elections will hold an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. today to discuss what to do about a challenge to 200-plus voter registrations from outgoing state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island.
“The board has to meet...to hear from the attorney on what we have to do to address it,” said Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell.
Channell said the challenge revolves around residency issues.
“We want to be sure (the voter rolls) are clean so we’ve got only legal votes being cast,” Jones said. of what is a statewide effort.
The registrations in question came from a list provided by Mark Davis, Derek Somerville and a Houston-based organization called True the Vote, he explained.
During a Georgia Senate hearing on election irregularities earlier this month, Davis, president of Data Productions, billed himself as a 30-year veteran in election and registration data analysis. He testified that hundreds of names of registered voters matched with the United States Postal Services’ national change of address database indicated they had moved and not re-registered.
Somerville is a former agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation who testified during the state Senate hearing that he had identified tens of thousands of absentee ballots cast from outside the voter’s county of residency from non-military addresses and by people older than typical college age. He said he found this suspect as at no point would a poll worker be able to personally identify that any of those ballots had been cast by the voters they were intended for.
He and Jones worked together in the past on an effort to show Georgia House Speaker David Ralston was using the General Assembly’s legislative leave law to help his clients and further his career as an attorney.
On its website, True the Vote describes itself as an organization dedicated to confirming all votes cast in U.S. Senate runoff elections are legal.
“We think we are providing an accurate list of people who are still on the election rolls and should probably be removed,” Jones said.
He added that he’s one of hundreds of people in the state pursuing similar goals of cleaning the registration records.
The meeting will be held in the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G Street in Brunswick.