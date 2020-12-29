Efforts to get Glynn County voters to the polls continue today at the Glynn County Democratic Party’s drive-in rally on U.S. 17 in Brunswick.
Audrey Gibbons, voter outreach volunteer with the Glynn Democrats and Atlanta-based Fair Fight Action, said the events drive up active voter counts and educate the public on the importance of turning out to vote.
“We’ve had a steady response (from voters),” Gibbons said. “Some people don’t want to vote and some want to vote only on election day, but we’d love to see more.”
Anyone who goes can expect music and speakers who will include Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, state Rep. Al Williams, D-Midway, and former U.S. Sen. Wyche Fowler, D-Ga.
Each will take questions, along with local Democratic Party Chair Julie Jordan, during the event.
The rally will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Glynn County Democrats’ headquarters, 1919 Glynn Ave., in Lanier Plaza.
It will be an outdoor affair so bring a coat, organizers recommend. Attendees are welcome to stand around the stage in front of the party headquarters. Gibbons asked everyone to wear a mask and to social distance in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Democrats will hand out political signs and register volunteers to help boost turnout.
“This past weekend, we knocked on 1,500 doors. We knock on doors three times a week with multiple crews,” Gibbons said. “We’ve been educating voters on how to vote, offering rides and babysitters and helping them get to the polls and request absentee ballots.”
The goal is to push active voters — a classification distinct from inactive voters and defined as those who have cast a ballot at least once in two general election cycles — over the 50 percent mark, she said. Before the Nov. 3 general election, Gibbons said it sat at 48 percent.
“Make sure you look at the issues that concern you and make decisions based on your life,” Gibbons said.
The Glynn County Democratic Party isn’t alone in its efforts to get voters to the polls. The Glynn County Republican Party hosted several big-name Republican operatives who campaigned in the community for incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., earlier this month.
On Monday, local, regional and national groups organized a non-partisan “votercade” in Brunswick. An escort from the county Sheriff’s Office took a parade of cars through the Arco neighborhood and neighborhoods south of Gloucester Street in the city.
The Transformative Justice Coalition, Genoa Martin Friends of Selden Park Association and Southern Christian Leadership Conference organized the event in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed Feb. 23 in Glynn County.
The Transformative Justice Coalition has conducted similar votercades across the country and has seen turnout go up after every one, said Barbara Arnwine, president of the coalition.
“We’re putting focus on Georgia because you’re the only state that’s still voting, and we’re going to where people are voting,” Arnwine said.
Dana Beckham, president of the Selden Park Advisory Board, took the visiting organizers on a tour around Selden Park before the parade. Arnwine and Charles Steele Jr., president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said it was an impactful thing to get to know the park is historically heavily patronized by Black county residents.
As a non-partisan event, all involved called on every county resident to cast a ballot regardless of their political leanings.
“We don’t care who you vote for, but vote,” Arnwine said. “Make that part of your life, make that part of your lifestyle, make that part of what you do as an American citizen.”
After leaving Brunswick, the group took its message to Camden County.
Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock and Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in the Jan. 5, 2021, runoff. Democrats need both seats to control the Senate; Republicans need only one.