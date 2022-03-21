The head of Glynn County Democrats says the political party is working to duplicate the results of the 2020 election and capture a handful of local offices in the process.
“We are laser focused on electing Stacey Abrams governor, preserving Senator (Raphael) Warnock’s Senate seat and flipping the U.S. House First District,” said Julie Jordan, party chair.
Abrams and Warnock will face the winners of the May 24 Republican primaries in the November general election. The primary also will determine which of the three Democrats vying for Coastal Georgia’s congressional seat will go up against U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, the Republican who has held the post for four terms, eight years total.
The statewide races are critical to the Democratic platform and will get a lot of the party’s attention.
“As Democrats we are focused on delivering health care, education and economic opportunity for all Georgians, regardless of race, background, gender, ability or zip code,” Jordan said. “We will bring health care to an additional half a million Georgians, 4,500 of them in Glynn County, and fully fund our public schools to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to prosper.”
Jordan said Brunswick and the Golden Isles played a role in the success of the Democrats in the U.S. Senate race two years ago. Voters in Georgia replaced the state’s two Republican senators with Democrats and gave the party control over the upper chamber of Congress.
“The votes that came from Glynn County in 2020 helped flip Georgia blue, and we know it will be that way again in 2022,” Jordan said. “The Glynn Democrats are here to ensure that we have another strong turnout of the growing Democratic vote in Glynn.”
Prior to the 1990s, Democrats ruled the roost in Glynn County, holding Republicans to only token membership on the county commission and school board.
Today, it is the Democrats who are clinging to a single seat on the seven-member commission and school board.
The party hopes to improve the ratio in its favor this election cycle.
Democrats will challenge Republicans for two Glynn County Commission seats that incumbents are exiting at the end of this year: the at-large post held by Commissioner David O’Quinn and the District 4 post held by Bill Brunson. O’Quinn and Brunson are Republicans.
A Democrat also is seeking the District 4 seat on the Glynn County Board of Education.
“Locally, we are excited about our qualified candidates and our attention is on the competitive seats we believe we can win for the Glynn County Commission and school board,” Jordan said.
No one representing the party is seeking any of four state district offices that include a slice or all of Glynn County, two of which will be vacated at the end of the year by the incumbents. Before Republicans became the dominant party in Glynn County, the GOP could capture only the one district seat that included St. Simons Island. Democrats carried the rest.
Today, Republicans hold all of the three state House districts and one state Senate district and will continue to hold them for the next two years since the winners of the party’s primary will advance to November without a Democratic opponent.
Rebecca Galanti, the Georgia Democratic Party communications director, said the state party actively recruits candidates.
“A record number of Democrats qualified to run for state House and state Senate this year,” she said.
For state House seats, 240 qualified in 128 districts. Fifty-nine candidates qualified to run for 40 seats in the state Senate.
No Democrats were recruited to run for the state Senate District 3 or House districts 167, 179 and 180, all four of which include Glynn County voters.
Georgia’s 1st District seat in the U.S. Congress, however, is another story. Carter, the lone Republican in the race, will face the winner of the Democratic Primary featuring candidates Joyce Griggs, Michelle Monroe and Wade Herring.
Democrats in local races and their potential November opponents are:
• County Commission At-large Post 1: Democrat Richard Ingalls; Republicans Thomas “Bo” Clark and Jane Fraser.
• County Commission District 4: Democrat Cornell Harvey; Republicans David Sweat and Robert Eligah Tucker.
• Board of Education District 4: Democrat Rachael J. Thompson; Republican incumbent Hank B. Yeargan Jr.
April 24 is the last day for unregistered voters to register to vote in the May primaries.