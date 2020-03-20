The Glynn County Commission voted Friday to close the county's beaches and the St. Simons Island pier through April 13 in an effort to hinder the srpead of COVID-19. The order will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Violators will be cited for trespassing, said Interim Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins said.
Wiggins said signs will be posted at all accesses, and the gates at the old Coast Guard station and Massengale Park parking areas will be locked. The beach will be patrolled by officers with Department of Natural Resources, Glynn County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, along with Glynn County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Glynn County Schools Resource Officers.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will post signs on Interstate 95 in hopes of deterring would-be visitors, he said.