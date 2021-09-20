Glynn County may be the next municipality to earn a special designation for the role it play in support the Allied effort in World War II and the work going on in the present to preserve that history.
The Secretary of the Interior established the American World War II Heritage Cities recognition program in 2019 to “recognize and ensure the continued preservation and importance of the history of the United States involvement in World War II.” The John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act of 2019 allows the secretary to designate one city, county or other types of jurisdiction per state as an American World War II Heritage City.
The first designation was handed out in 2020 to Wilmington, N.C. Glynn County is hoping to be the next.
“Based on the criteria for designation, Glynn County is a strong candidate in terms of our contributions to the home front war effort, and our current initiatives communitywide to preserve the heritage and legacy of the war effort and World War II history,” said Sherri Jones, Executive Director of the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, in a press release.
The process for applying for the designation started with a letter to the National Park Service by Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal. The historical society put together a description of the area’s connection to World War II, complete with both modern and historical images of our connection to the war.
The final piece of the application is earning support from the majority of the state’s congressional delegation.
With the help and support of Rep. Buddy Carter, 12 of the state’s 14 representatives supported the claim, as did both U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
The Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Golden Isles Development Authority and Golden Isles Convention and Visitor’s Bureau also aided in the application process. A letter was also sent representing the support of dozens of community organizations and stated “Glynn County would not have developed into the place we know today without the growth, advancements, and sacrifices that transpired during World War II.”
Gov. Brian Kemp also offered a letter of support for Glynn County along with Lance Toland, the producer of the documentary “Golden Isles at War” and Jay Markwalter, Executive Director of the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus.
Glynn County’s World War II history can be seen on display at the World War II Home Front Museum on St. Simons Island and at Veterans Memorial Park in Brunswick.
It may be a while before Glynn County finds out if it was selected for the designation. The NPS website says the review process will take “several months.”