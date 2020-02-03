County residents are invited to a town hall meeting on Wednesday, at which Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy will update citizens on local issues and take comments from the public.
“The whole idea is to sort of bring people up to speed on what we’re doing in county government and add clarity to events,” Murphy said. “Unfortunately I think there’s a lot of rumors and untruths that get circulated on social media.”
He mentioned one misunderstanding, in particular, stating that the county does not plan to cut down 19 trees in Kings Park on St. Simons Island to build pickleball courts despite claims to the contrary.
The town hall will also include a public comment period, during which citizens will have two minutes each to speak their mind or ask questions.
Of course, the most significant issue on his radar is the ongoing conflict between state and local governments over the Glynn County Police Department.
During the last week, Georgia legislators introduced and pushed through committee a bill that would allow the state government and local governments to call a vote on whether or not to abolish county police departments.
According to the law, if the public voted to abolish a police department then the county in question would have 180 days to do so, after which the county’s sheriff would take possession of police assets.
If the legislation is signed into law, two of Glynn County’s three-member state delegation plan to follow the measure up with a piece of local legislation calling a vote in Glynn County.
Most county and city officials have opposed the bill, as has state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island.
“I think it’s far more important than if we put the pickleball courts in Kings Park,” Murphy said.
He also intends to bring up past and potential future special-purpose, local-option sales taxes.
“Obviously one of the other topics we’re going to discuss is our efforts to complete SPLOST 2016 and to complete the project list for SPLOST 2020,” Murphy said.
Several SPLOST 2016 projects remain unfinished, such as a new Glynn County Animal Control shelter and two roundabouts.
“The issue with those two is the cost of the projects,” Murphy said. “It far exceeds what was set aside for them, and SPLOST (2016) was designed four years ago.”
Commissioners were, until recently, planning to put a SPLOST 2020 referendum on the May primary ballot, but decided early last month to hold off until the November general election.
“I think we’ve all become increasingly comfortable with a five-year SPLOST and the current projects list, and we haven’t had any further discussions dealing with that,” Murphy said.
The situation with state legislators and the police department abolishment bill has “sucked all the oxygen out of the room,” he said.
Another reason the penny tax, approved or denied by voters, was delayed was because some courthouse officials feel they were left out of the process of planning for a $23 million courthouse expansion project.
“The biggest monkey wrench that’s been thrown at us is this tour (members of local media) took with the clerks and sheriff and the issue that no one’s been consulted about the true needs of the courthouse,” Murphy said.
The Atlanta-based Heery architecture and engineering group conducted a thorough review of the courthouse in the past and determined that judges, clerks and office personnel would quickly outgrow the facility.
When planning for SPLOST 2020, Glynn County Superior Court judges Stephen Scarlett and Stephen Kelley asked the county commission to include a courthouse expansion in the one-percent sales tax.
A courthouse expansion committee and updated Heery plans followed, but during a media tour of the courthouse, officials said they had not been consulted at all during the process.
Early expansion designs label certain parts of the building as intended for Clerk of Superior Court and Juvenile Court facilities, but Murphy said the names were simply placeholders.
“The misunderstanding is that no detailed plans or final decisions have been made about what goes where,” Murphy said. “Frankly, it’s getting frustrating to me and I think they need to sit down with Judge Scarlett and Judge Kelley about this and get their act together, or I’m going to vote against the $23 million SPLOST project. And you can publish that because I’m going to say it on Wednesday.”
No final decisions have been made, so when they say they don’t know where anything is going and that they haven’t been consulted, that’s because such details have not decided yet.
“It seems obvious they feel they’ve been left out,” Murphy said. “They haven’t been. That’s just ridiculous. We didn’t think of this. The commissioners didn’t come up with this idea. Their bosses did, so they need to go talk to them.”
Other topics likely to come up include a new short-term rental regulation ordinance and the county’s new golf cart ordinance, implementation of which has been delayed twice to give the state legislature time to solve what Murphy called “deficiencies” in how state law handles modified carts.
The town hall meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Sea Palms Resort’s grand ballroom, 515 N. Windward Drive on St. Simons Island.