Anyone looking for something festive to do this Saturday need look no further than Glynn County’s public safety complex.
A Halloween trunk-r-treat event will headline the night, but 911 operations coordinator Cara Richardson said other activities will be available for kids and adults.
“We’ll have a bounce house for the kids and an obstacle course for the bigger kids,” Richardson said.
Anyone attending will have a chance to vote on the best jack-o’-lantern to come out of a pumpkin carving contest among Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center employees.
“We got several hundred votes last year, so people seem to like it,” Richardson said. “It’s for the 911 center, but we might open it up next year if we get enough interest.”
The county will have other activities on tap as well, such as face-painting and trick-or-treating in the 911 center’s offices.
In addition to the Halloween-related activities, Richardson said the Glynn County Police Department decided to merge the Halloween event with its National Night Out.
As is typical during the Night Out, several local law enforcement agencies and the Glynn County and Brunswick fire departments will have a presence at the event.
Officers and personnel from the different groups will be on hand with police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances, officer transport vehicles and more for kids to inspect, Richardson said.
The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the public safety complex located at 157 Public Safety Boulevard, just north of Exit 38 of Interstate 95 on the Ga. 25 Spur.