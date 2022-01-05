Students in Glynn County Schools will return to class today following a two-week holiday break just as COVID-19 cases in the county are again on the rise because of the omicron variant.
School districts across the country are grappling with how to begin the second portion of the school year amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. Some districts, including — Atlanta, are starting the new semester in a virtual learning format.
Local public schools plan to begin the new semester in-person and in the “green” level of operations based on COVID-19 numbers collected by the school district and reported by the public health department.
Masks are not required to be worn in schools in the green level of operations.
“After a very successful first semester where we had over 98% of our students return to face-to-face learning, we enter the second part of the year still dealing with COVID,” said Scott Spence, superintendent, on Tuesday. “It seems that this issue is going to be a part of our lives moving forward. The Glynn County School System will continue to offer first class educational opportunities to our students regardless of this pandemic. We will provide the safest learning environment that we possibly can while understanding and respecting the needs of all of our stakeholders.”
Following a change in quarantine procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Health, the school district has changed its quarantine procedures this semester for students and staff.
The CDC and DPH recently reduced the recommended quarantine period from 10 to five days.
“If your child has symptoms, has tested positive for COVID or has been exposed to COVID, please contact the school principal or nurse for directions on quarantine and returning safely to school,” Spence said.
Students went on holiday break Dec. 20, and the school district ended its fall semester with a positive COVID-19 case count of 13 (three staff members, 10 students).
The district plans to continue using the same operations framework implemented during the first half of the school year.
“Nothing has changed since the beginning of the school year in terms of protocols in place intended to mitigate the spread,” Spence said.
“We will continue to use our preventive measures template to guide us through the remainder of the school year. This template can be found on our website.”
The district will also continue to post weekly COVID-19 reports on its website each Friday afternoon.
Those numbers determine the next week’s level of operations.
A “yellow” level requires schools to implement more virus prevention protocols and puts in place a mask requirement for students and staff.
A “red” level will mean schools close and transition to a period of virtual learning.
For more information, visit https://www.glynn.k12.ga.us/.