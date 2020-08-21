Walking his grandchildren to school in the morning is the highlight of the day for David Williams.
After nearly five months of schools being closed, Williams had the chance Thursday to share a morning stroll to school again with his fifth and first graders, who joined thousands of Glynn County students who returned for the first day of school.
Williams said a quick goodbye outside St. Simons Elementary before his grandchildren picked up breakfast from the grab-and-go carts set up outside and headed off to their classrooms.
Similar scenes took place at schools across the county Thursday morning, when parents dropped students off outside schools, said a quick goodbye and maybe snapped a first-day photo through the car window.
Many measures are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools, including visitor limitations and a mask policy for students and staff.
Superintendent Scott Spence and school board chairman Marcus Edgy posted a video on the school system’s social media sites Thursday morning welcoming students back and asking families to be patient as schools adapt to new procedures.
“We understand that times are different, and parents, teachers and our staff have really stepped up,” Edgy said. “Especially over the summer, our teachers and our staff have been working behind the scenes trying to get ready for this new year. It’s challenging times, but our staff and our teachers are meeting the needs.”
Many school districts across the country did not choose to return to in-person learning and opted instead to begin the school year with virtual learning.
Glynn County Schools offered families the option to commit to virtual learning during the first portion of the school year. Around 3,000 students are signed up for virtual learning.
“Since the closing of schools last March, our students have been out of school for over 150 days,” Spence said. “They’re going to bring challenges and they’re going to bring issues with them when they come back. I believe that our teachers will be ready to meet the educational needs of our students whether it be face-to-face in a classroom or virtually.”
He asked parents to be supportive of the changes.
“There’s a lot of pressure on our teachers and a lot of pressure on our students as well,” Spence said. “Things are not going to be like they were … We just need patience and understanding.”
Those who returned to school this week will be asked to follow a new set of protocols. Many will eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms, and class transition schedules have been altered to limit the number of students walking through hallways at the same time.
Katy Ginn, principal at St. Simons Elementary, greeted students throughout the morning drop-off as they climbed out of a car or stepped off a bus.
She said she’s excited for the new year and to have students back on campus.
Parents have had many questions and have shared concerns, Ginn said, but many are also relieved that their students can return to school.
“I think for the most part people are ready to get back to school, whether that’s virtual or in person,” she said. “We have people who are doing both, and it seems to be starting off pretty well.”
In a normal school year, before the pandemic complicated matters, many parents walked their students to class on the first day. This year, even parents of preschool and kindergarten students had to give final hugs and wish their students good luck from the car.
School staff were ready at the drop-off to help students find their way to class.
“We had the drive-by kindergarten open house so the kids and parents have had a chance to meet the teachers, and then we’ve just got staff out here to help get the little ones to class,” Ginn said.
Williams was feeling mixed emotions as he said goodbye to his grandchildren outside the school.
“I’m just hoping that everything goes well,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to get sick.”
His students, though, were ready to be back.
“They’re excited to get out of the house,” Williams said.