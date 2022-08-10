A rollercoaster of emotions were on display Tuesday morning inside Goodyear Elementary School.
There were tears and smiles as the first day of a new school year commenced and as thousands of students enrolled in Glynn County Schools returned to class for the 2022-2023 academic year.
At Goodyear Elementary, the doors opened just after 7:15 a.m., when parents and students poured inside. They were greeted by a group that included City Commissioner Kendra Rolle, County Commissioner Bill Brunson, Coastal Community Health CEO Kavanaugh Chandler, local law enforcement and fire department leaders.
They applauded when the first burst of arrivals came inside and offered fist bumps and greetings to all who passed through the hall.
Rolle, who previously worked at Goodyear as a parent and family engagement coordinator, said this kind of community buy-in makes a huge difference for students.
“It does make a difference because it lets kids know that you’re a part of the family,” she said. “It lets parents know that you’re involved.”
The start of a new school year means increased traffic on Glynn County’s roadways, and drivers are asked to stay especially alert during morning drop-off times and afternoon departures.
Families are also asked to be patient as the school district works through a bus driver shortage that may cause delays on some routes.
Five bus routes currently do not have coverage, requiring several drivers to run double or triple routes.
Students are asked to arrive at their designated bus stop at least 10 minutes prior to departure as the district works to stay on schedule.
The district is hiring more bus drivers and bus aides. Those who are interested can apply at www.teachglynn.com. Job perks include monthly bonuses and a benefits package.
The start of a new school year also means the return of numerous extracurricular programs.
Shawn Williams, executive director of Coastal Outreach Soccer, was among the group welcoming students back at Goodyear. He’d seen some of the students the day before when COS kicked off its fall programming.
Many Goodyear students participate in the after-school soccer program.
“Goodyear was really the first school that we started working with,” Williams said, adding that it’s also the elementary school he attended as a child.
Community support can play a big role in making students feel welcomed and cared for, Rolle said.
“We’re able to make them feel welcome and let them know that this is a place they can call home,” she said.