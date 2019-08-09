“Happy new year” has its own special meaning in the world of education.
The words were shared by many Thursday morning when students across Glynn County returned to school to officially begin the 2019-20 school year.
Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, greeted students and parents at Burroughs-Molette Elementary School before the school doors opened at about 7:30 a.m.
“I try the first couple of days especially to hit all the schools and say ‘hello’ and check in with everybody, to see if they need anything,” he said. “It’s just very exciting to see everybody’s faces and see the smiles.”
Smiles were in abundance at Burroughs-Molette Elementary, despite the early hour. Student excitement was palpable as they mingled in the hallways, greeted friends and walked alongside their parents into the cafeteria for breakfast.
“We’re looking forward to a great school year, with great students,” said Shaniqua Anderson, standing in line with her daughter Faith, a new kindergartener.
Burroughs-Molette Elementary still has that new school smell, as the new facility opened in the spring semester of last school year. Morning sunlight shined in through the wide windows, as parents checked the classroom rosters taped against the glass and helped their children navigate the large building.
“This is our first first day of school in a brand new building, so we’re excited about that,” said Alicia Flowers, the new assistant principal at Burroughs-Molette, as she greeted families entering the school hallway.
Hundreds of students at Burroughs-Molette Elementary will wrap up their first day of school at the Boys & Girls Club’s newest center, located next door in a recently renovated wing of the old school building.
“The kids can really take advantage of that,” Cole said.
Cole offered up high-fives to students as they arrived at school Thursday, and he greeted teachers and other school staff with “happy new year” as they walked inside.
“There’s just great positive energy in our district, and we’re just building on the successes that we had last year,” he said.